FSU's Cofer told after game his father died

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Florida State senior Phil Cofer found out following the Seminoles' 76-69 victory Thursday over Vermont that his father died.

"He got a phone call in the locker room after the game that his dad had died," Florida State spokesman Chuck Walsh told ESPN.

Cofer's father had suffered from a "long illness."

When Cofer received the call about his father during the Seminoles' open locker room after the win in the first round of the NCAA tournament, he did not discuss it with the media. Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton was not aware of the news when he spoke with reporters after the game.

Cofer missed Thursday's game with a right foot injury. He did not dress and his foot was in a boot. A Florida State official told ESPN it was "swollen" and started to affect him last week.

Cofer has averaged 7.4 points in 26.1 minutes per game this season. Last season, he led the Seminoles in scoring with 12.8 points per game.