Kentucky coach John Calipari updated the status of leading scorer PJ Washington on Friday, first making reference to "PJ being out" when asked about the matchup against Wofford and then, when asked a follow-up question about the sophomore's status, saying "he can't imagine" him playing in the team's second-round game Saturday.

Washington sprained his foot in an SEC semifinal loss against Tennessee last weekend. He had been in a walking boot since Sunday before going to the hard cast, which the team has hoped would expedite his recovery.

Calipari said the cast is not off yet.

"You guys that know me know that I'm overly cautious because it's these kids' careers and I get it," Calipari said Friday. "I know this, he really wants to play. But I also want to feel comfortable that if he gets on the court, that there's nothing he can do to himself, and the doctors have pretty much said that.

"It's just when is it healed enough that he can go?"

Calipari had said after Kentucky's tourney-opening win over Abilene Christian on Thursday that he didn't expect Washington to play Saturday against Wofford, who beat Seton Hall 84-68 in the first round.

Washington is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for Kentucky.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.