Calipari: 'Guess' is Washington out for Round 2

John Calipari gives an update on the status of guard PJ Washington for Saturday's Round 2 game. (0:37)

Kentucky coach John Calipari doesn't expect leading scorer PJ Washington to return for the team's second-round NCAA tournament game Saturday.

Speaking after Thursday night's opening-round victory against Abilene Christian, Calipari didn't rule out Washington but sounded pessimistic that he'd be on the court Saturday, when the Wildcats face the Wofford-Seton Hall winner.

Washington is nursing a sprained left foot. The team put him in a hard cast rather than a boot with the hopes of expediting his recovery.

Editor's Picks Best of 2019 NCAA tournament Thursday A look at the best of the first round on Thursday in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

"There was a choice between a boot or a cast," Calipari told ESPN. "They said the cast would be better to help him heal, and they can take it off whenever. They can take it off tomorrow and see how he's feeling. But my guess is that he won't play this weekend. It will be a hard game, either one of these teams, to win without him. But if he's not feeling right with that foot, he shouldn't play. ... Hopefully, the cast will speed things along, which is why we did it that way."

Washington sprained his foot against in an SEC semifinal loss against Tennessee and had been in a walking boot since Sunday before going to the hard cast.

Calipari said earlier Thursday that specialists confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain, and there is no fracture. Washington is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for Kentucky.