Sources: Bama negotiating buyout with Johnson

Alabama is in the process of negotiating a buyout with head coach Avery Johnson, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Johnson took over the Crimson Tide in 2015, replacing Anthony Grant after six seasons. He has only been to one NCAA tournament during his four seasons in Tuscaloosa, beating Virginia Tech last season in the first round and finishing 20-16. This season, the Crimson Tide came up short on Selection Sunday and then lost their first NIT game at home to Norfolk State on Wednesday.

Overall, Johnson is 75-62 at Alabama, finishing 34-38 in SEC play.

Johnson received a two-year contract extension in 2017, keeping him under contract through 2023. He makes around $3 million per year.

Before taking over at Alabama, Johnson spent time as an ESPN analyst after spending seven seasons as a head coach in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks and the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets. He also played for 16 seasons in the NBA.

The buyout news was first reported by AL.com.