          Best of NCAA tournament 2019: Friday

          62 dunks in 28 games: Every Zion dunk from his season at Duke (5:01)

          Zion Williamson has electrified college hoops this year with highlight-reel dunks. Here's every slam from the regular season and the ACC tournament. (5:01)

          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Day 2 of the 2019 NCAA tournament tips off Friday, and we'll be compiling the best sights and sounds of the day right here as No. 1 seeds Duke, North Carolina and Virginia all get underway. If you missed anything from Day 1's Morant and Magee Show, here's what you need to know:

          + Ja Morant is a superstar

          + Wofford's Fletcher Magee can shoot a little bit

          + The reason Fairleigh Dickinson lost by 38 and was 'euphoric'

          + ESPN Final Four and title picks

          + Friday betting guide

          Hail from the Chief

          More like Tacko Tall, amirite?

          Hit the showers, Coach

