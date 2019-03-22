        <
          Texas lottery prospect Hayes has bruised knee

          12:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Texas freshman forward Jaxson Hayes, the No. 9 pick in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft, has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and is expected to make a full recovery in a matter of weeks, the Longhorns said.

          After consulting with multiple specialists, it was determined there is no structural damage in the knee.

          Hayes, the Big 12's Freshman of the Year, fell to the floor under the basket with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the Big 12 quarterfinal last Thursday after appearing to get tangled up with Kansas guard Devon Dotson. He averaged 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds this season.

          The Longhorns next face Xavier on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.

