Big Ten puts 7 teams in round of 32, tying record

The Big Ten conference accounts for seven of the 32 teams still playing in the NCAA tournament, matching a record for the most from a single conference in the second round.

The eight teams the Big Ten put in the tournament was the most in its history, as well as the most of any conference this season. And those teams didn't disappoint.

The Big Ten went 7-1 in the first round to join the Big East in 2008 and 2011 as the only schools to have as many teams in the round of 32.

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and Purdue all recorded wins Thursday and Friday, while 5-seeded Wisconsin was the only Big Ten team to fall, 72-54 to Oregon.

"We've been saying all year long that it's the most competitive league in the country, top to bottom," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes beat Cincinnati 79-72. "And you sort of expect Big Ten coaches to make those kinds of statements, but the reality is we actually believe it. And so I think it's proving it."

At least one more team will lose in the next round, as 10-seed Minnesota will face 2-seed Michigan State on Saturday night in what will be the first all-Big Ten matchup in the NCAA tournament since the 2000 Final Four, when Michigan State beat Wisconsin.

The Spartans won their only matchup with the Golden Gophers this season, cruising 79-55 at home on Feb. 9.

"It'll be a grind, for sure," Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston said. "This will be the longest Big Ten season ever, for sure. We're excited to play, and to advance, and I'm sure they are, too."

Minnesota's victory over Louisville was its first tournament win since 2013, after not having an official NCAA tournament victory since 1990 (wins in 1994 and 1997 were vacated). So reaching the second round was a victory in itself.

"Obviously means a lot to us and it means a lot to our state and our fans and our program as well," senior Jordan Murphy said. "So, it's really significant to us, been in this position two years ago where we lost and now just being able to redeem that loss and win and keep moving and advancing and then going into the next game with a good mindset I think it's a pretty positive thing."

The other major conferences have also performed well, with the ACC and SEC both going 5-2 so far, the Big 12 going 4-2 and the Pac-12 3-1.

Results haven't been so kind to the Big East, which at 1-3 is the only conference to play at least three games and have a losing record.