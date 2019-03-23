Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- 2019 NCAA tournament tale of the tape

Zion Williamson weighs in on UCF's Tacko Fall's ahead of their matchup in the NCAA tournament. (0:48)

Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson has been the most celebrated (and scrutinized) player in college basketball this season. On Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, he'll share the floor with another college hoops phenomenon -- 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCF (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS).

Fall made headlines in the wake of UCF's victory, telling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.

"It's very hard [to dunk on me]. I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."

Countered Williamson: "What is he supposed to say? Is he supposed to say I'm going to dunk on him? He said the right thing."

"He's a very unique player. I have a lot of respect for him to be that size and move the way he does and have that skill. ... We're going to have to come together as a team to figure out how to stop him.

With plenty of attention on the Williamson vs. Fall matchup, we decided to take a look at how they measured up:

ESPN Stats and Information

Height: 6-7 / 7-6

Weight: 285 / 310

Hometown: Spartanburg, SC / Dakar, Senegal

Age: 18 years, 260 days / 23 years, 103 days

Recruiting rank: No. 2 (2018 class) / Unranked (2015 class)

Twitter followers: 266k / 6k

Points: 667 (22.2 per game) / 352 (11.0 per game)

Rebounds: 262 (8.7 per game) 245 (7.7 per game)

Blocks: 53 (1.8 per game) / 82 (2.6 per game)

Dunks: 66 / 81

Double-doubles: 12 / 8

Field goal percentage: 76.1 / 75.0

Free throw percentage: 64.7 / 36.2