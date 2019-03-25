Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- updated NCAA tournament tale of the tape

The battle between Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCF was the most anticipated event of Sunday's 2019 NCAA tournament lineup.

Fall held his own. Williamson and Duke pulled out the 77-76 win. Here's how they compared statistically in Sunday's meeting:

Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall

Points: 32 / 15

Rebounds: 11 / 6

Blocks: 0 / 3

Field goals: 12-24 / 7-10

Free throws: 5-7 / 1-3

Fouls: 4 / 5

On Friday, Fall made headlines by telling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.