          Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- updated NCAA tournament tale of the tape

          Tacko Fall held his own, but Zion Williamson came up big in victory. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          8:05 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The battle between Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCF was the most anticipated event of Sunday's 2019 NCAA tournament lineup.

          Fall held his own. Williamson and Duke pulled out the 77-76 win. Here's how they compared statistically in Sunday's meeting:

          Points: 32 / 15
          Rebounds: 11 / 6
          Blocks: 0 / 3
          Field goals: 12-24 / 7-10
          Free throws: 5-7 / 1-3
          Fouls: 4 / 5

          On Friday, Fall made headlines by telling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.

          "It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall said. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."

          Countered Williamson at Saturday's media availability: "What is he supposed to say? Is he supposed to say I'm going to dunk on him? He said the right thing.

          "He's a very unique player. I have a lot of respect for him to be that size and move the way he does and have that skill. ... We're going to have to come together as a team to figure out how to stop him."

          A look at Williamson and Fall entering Sunday's meeting:

