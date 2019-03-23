        <
          Off the mark: D-I leader in 3s goes 0-for-12

          Magee misses NCAA record 12th 3 in Wofford's loss (0:17)

          Wofford's Fletcher Magee misses his 12th 3-pointer of the game to set an NCAA tournament record. (0:17)

          5:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          For the second consecutive game, Wofford guard Fletcher Magee set a record for 3-pointers -- but this is one he'd rather not have.

          Magee finished 0-for-12 from 3-point range -- the most attempts from distance without a make in an NCAA tournament game -- as the Terriers lost to the Kentucky Wildcats 62-56 in the second round Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

          That came one game after Magee set the all-time NCAA Division I record for career 3-pointers with his 505th against Seton Hall in the first round.

          He finished that game -- and as it turned out, his college career -- with 509 3-pointers.

          Siena's Marc Brown in 1989 and Seton Hall's Isaiah Whitehead in 2016 shared the previous record for futility from 3 at 0-for-10.

          Against Kentucky, Magee was 0-for-11 on contested 3-pointers, an area in which he had success against Seton Hall, going 6-for-11.

          Magee's previous career worst game without a 3 came earlier this season in an 0-for-9 showing at Kansas on Dec. 4, a game Wofford lost 72-47, its lowest point total of the season.

