Off the mark: D-I leader in 3s goes 0-for-12

Wofford's Fletcher Magee misses his 12th 3-pointer of the game to set an NCAA tournament record. (0:17)

For the second consecutive game, Wofford guard Fletcher Magee set a record for 3-pointers -- but this is one he'd rather not have.

Magee finished 0-for-12 from 3-point range -- the most attempts from distance without a make in an NCAA tournament game -- as the Terriers lost to the Kentucky Wildcats 62-56 in the second round Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Editor's Picks Wofford's Magee breaks D-I career 3s record Wofford guard Fletcher Magee set the NCAA Division I career 3-point record on Thursday night, surpassing Oakland's Travis Bader, as the Terriers advanced in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

Best of NCAA tournament 2019: Friday We're still thinking about Ja Morant's dominance, but Day 2 of the NCAA tournament will feature Zion, 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall and more. 1 Related

That came one game after Magee set the all-time NCAA Division I record for career 3-pointers with his 505th against Seton Hall in the first round.

He finished that game -- and as it turned out, his college career -- with 509 3-pointers.

Siena's Marc Brown in 1989 and Seton Hall's Isaiah Whitehead in 2016 shared the previous record for futility from 3 at 0-for-10.

Against Kentucky, Magee was 0-for-11 on contested 3-pointers, an area in which he had success against Seton Hall, going 6-for-11.

Magee's previous career worst game without a 3 came earlier this season in an 0-for-9 showing at Kansas on Dec. 4, a game Wofford lost 72-47, its lowest point total of the season.