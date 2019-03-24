Best of Sunday's NCAA tournament action

BRACKET | SCOREBOARD | TV CHANNELS AND TIMES
As the second round of the NCAA tournament plays out Sunday, we're compiling the best sights and sounds of the day. If you missed anything from Saturday, here's what you need to know:
+ Villanova and Kansas both eliminated
+ Tale of the tape: Zion vs. Tacko
+ The unlikeliest coach in the Sweet 16
Sunday stuff
Zion's all business
Zion is a business, man! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/8gOzHuZ6TI— ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2019
There's no crying in basketball
Villanova has been eliminated.— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 24, 2019
(This is not photoshopped.) pic.twitter.com/sW4KjmKDrE
Ja heartbroken
Tough ending for Ja Morant and Murray State. pic.twitter.com/A4W4i1Qebh— ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2019
Hoops on ice
This is March! ⛸😂 (via @NHLCanes) pic.twitter.com/7vQZom9LKI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2019