Tulane hiring Georgia State's Hunter as coach

Georgia State's Ron Hunter told ESPN on Sunday morning that he has an agreement to be Tulane's next head coach.

Hunter has been the head coach at Georgia State since 2011, leading the Panthers to three NCAA tournament appearances and three Sun Belt regular-season titles. The Panthers lost to Houston in the first round on Friday, but Hunter's team did win an NCAA tournament game over Baylor back in 2015.

Prior to taking over at Georgia State, Hunter spent 17 seasons as the head coach at IUPUI. The Dayton, Ohio, native was also an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio), where he played, and Milwaukee.

Hunter replaces Mike Dunleavy, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the Green Wave. Tulane hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 1995.