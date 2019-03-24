Bama parts ways with Johnson after 4 seasons

The University of Alabama and men's basketball coach Avery Johnson have parted ways after four seasons.

Johnson, who previously coached the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets following a 16-year playing career, went 75-62 and made one NCAA tournament appearance at Alabama. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide lost 80-79 in overtime to Norfolk State in the first round of the NIT.

On Sunday, the two sides announced the decision in a joint news release. ESPN previously reported that they were negotiating a buyout of Johnson's contract, which ran through 2023 and was set to pay him roughly $3 million per year.

"After meeting with Coach Johnson, we made the decision to mutually part ways," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in the release. "This was not an easy decision, and we thank him for his contributions over the past four seasons. We wish Coach Johnson and his family the very best."

Assistant coach John Pelphrey will serve as the interim coach. According to the release, the search for the next coach will begin immediately.

"I would like to thank The University of Alabama, Bill Battle and the Board of Trustees for providing me the opportunity to serve as the head basketball coach," Johnson said in the release. "I'd also like to thank President Bell and Greg Byrne, our assistant coaches, support staff, the fans and student body for making this such a special experience for me and my family. Finally, and most importantly, I'd like to thank all of the players and parents. It was an honor and privilege to work with these young men and their families. This was an opportunity of a lifetime, and we truly enjoyed our experience at Alabama. I also want to thank my family for all of their support and contributions to the program."