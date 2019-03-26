Sources: BYU's Rose to announce his retirement

BYU head basketball coach Dave Rose is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, sources told ESPN.

Rose, 61, has been the head coach at BYU since 2005 and was an assistant with the Cougars from 1997-2005. He led the Cougars to eight NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2011.

BYU started the 2011 season winning 20 of its first 21 games and rose all the way to No. 3 in the polls before forward Brandon Davies was dismissed from the team for an honor code violation.

After reaching the NCAA tournament in eight of nine seasons, BYU hasn't heard its name on Selection Sunday since 2015.

Editor's Picks Jay Bilas' NCAA tournament rankings: Sweet 16 edition The cream has risen to the top in the 2019 NCAA tournament. The Bilastrator is here to ID the creamiest of the Sweet 16.

The Cougars played in either the NCAA tournament or the NIT in 13 of Rose's 14 seasons at the helm; they weren't invited to either postseason tournament this season. They finished 19-12 overall, 11-5 in the West Coast Conference, losing by 23 to San Diego in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Rose was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2009 and had a tumor removed that month.

Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope is among the candidates to replace Rose, sources told ESPN.