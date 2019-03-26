Ingram to leave Alabama as graduate transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama guard Dazon Ingram plans to play his final college basketball season elsewhere as a graduate transfer, he said on Instagram on Monday.

Ingram averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, while starting nine of his 19 games.

He made 93 starts over the past three-plus seasons. Ingram was an instant starter for the Crimson Tide but sustained a season-ending injury just seven games into his freshman season.

Ingram, who received a medical redshirt, announced his decision a day after Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said coach Avery Johnson wouldn't return for a fifth season.

Ingram, a former Alabama high school Mr. Basketball, graduated in December 2017.