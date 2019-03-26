Ingram to leave Alabama as graduate transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama guard Dazon Ingram plans to play his final college basketball season elsewhere as a graduate transfer, he said on Instagram on Monday.
Had you told me that I would have had the opportunity of a lifetime to live out my dreams at one of the greatest schools in the nation, i would've laughed at you... but it's been a hell of a journey. I have learned a lot and met great people that has helped shape me into the person i am today. With that said my journey at Alabama has come to an end. I want to thank the entire Bama organization, coaches and trainers for 4 amazing years that I have had here. I thank everyone for the love that they have showed from day one. It has been Great! Thanks to my teammates, there's no word to express what my boys mean and what they represent in my life and heart forever. Our bond and friendship goes far beyond the game. I truly love you guys. My family, thank you unremitting support and sacrifices in helping me attain my dream...it truly does take a village. Most of all thank God for the ability and talent. To God be the Glory. #12Savage⚔️
Ingram averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season, while starting nine of his 19 games.
He made 93 starts over the past three-plus seasons. Ingram was an instant starter for the Crimson Tide but sustained a season-ending injury just seven games into his freshman season.
Ingram, who received a medical redshirt, announced his decision a day after Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said coach Avery Johnson wouldn't return for a fifth season.
Ingram, a former Alabama high school Mr. Basketball, graduated in December 2017.