Iowa St extends coach Prohm through 2025

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm has signed an extension through 2025, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced on Tuesday.

Financial details were not immediately available.

Excited to announce we have agreed to a contract extension with @CoachProhm through 2025. Awesome to have a basketball coach that fits our department's culture of excellence while also having integrity, kindness and humility. — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) March 26, 2019

Prohm, an Alabama alum, had been linked to the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater. Vanderbilt was another opening that could have targeted Prohm.

Prohm has led Iowa State to three NCAA tournaments in four seasons with the Cyclones. They lost to Ohio State in the first round last week.