          Sources: Wazzu in talks with SF coach Kyle Smith

          10:04 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Washington State is in talks with San Francisco's Kyle Smith to make him its next men's basketball head coach, sources told ESPN.

          Smith and the Cougars were negotiating on a deal for much of Tuesday afternoon, according to sources.

          Smith has won at least 20 games in each of his three seasons at the University of San Francisco, going 63-30. The Dons were 20-10 overall and 9-7 in the WCC this season.

          Prior to taking over at San Francisco, Smith was the head coach at Columbia for six seasons. He also was an assistant coach at Saint Mary's for nine seasons.

          Smith would replace Ernie Kent, who was fired earlier this month after five seasons in Pullman.

