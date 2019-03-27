        <
        >

          Sources: Wash. St. hires SF's Smith as coach

          5:04 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Washington State has agreed to hire San Francisco's Kyle Smith as its next men's basketball head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          Smith agreed to a six-year deal, the sources said.

          Smith has won at least 20 games in each of his three seasons at the University of San Francisco, going 63-30. The Dons were 21-10 overall and 9-7 in the West Coast Conference this season.

          Before taking over at San Francisco, Smith was the head coach at Columbia for six seasons. He also was an assistant coach at Saint Mary's for nine seasons.

          Smith replaces Ernie Kent, who was fired earlier this month after five seasons in Pullman.

          The news of Smith's hiring was first reported by Stadium.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices