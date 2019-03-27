Sources: Wash. St. hires SF's Smith as coach

Washington State has agreed to hire San Francisco's Kyle Smith as its next men's basketball head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Smith agreed to a six-year deal, the sources said.

Smith has won at least 20 games in each of his three seasons at the University of San Francisco, going 63-30. The Dons were 21-10 overall and 9-7 in the West Coast Conference this season.

Before taking over at San Francisco, Smith was the head coach at Columbia for six seasons. He also was an assistant coach at Saint Mary's for nine seasons.

Smith replaces Ernie Kent, who was fired earlier this month after five seasons in Pullman.

The news of Smith's hiring was first reported by Stadium.