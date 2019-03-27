Va. Tech's Outlaw charged with pot possession

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana, jeopardizing his status for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.

The sixth-year senior was charged March 21, the day after he and the Hokies arrived in San Jose, California, for the first round of the NCAA tournament, according to records on the Virginia Courts Case Information web site.

His hearing is set for April 11. Outlaw started and scored seven points March 23 as the fourth-seeded Hokies beat Saint Louis 66-52 in the first round of the tournament.

Virginia Tech plays Friday night against top-seeded Duke in Washington, D.C.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock told the Roanoke Times that the school was still gathering information.