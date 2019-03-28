Sources: St. Joe's to hire 76ers' Lange as coach

Saint Joseph's is expected to hire Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Lange interviewed earlier this week, according to sources, and an official announcement is expected this week.

He has been with the 76ers since 2013, joining Brett Brown's staff after two seasons under Jay Wright at Villanova.

Lange also spent three seasons at Villanova from 2001 to 2004. Lange has head-coaching experience at Navy, where he spent seven seasons and went 92-115 overall.

He replaces Phil Martelli, who was fired by the Hawks earlier this month after 34 years with the program. Martelli was the head coach since 1995 and an assistant coach for the previous 10 seasons.