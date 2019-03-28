Beilein's son hired as new coach at Niagara

Patrick Beilein, son of Michigan head coach John Beilein, has been named the new coach at Niagara, the school announced Thursday.

Beilein, 36, has been the head coach at Division-II Le Moyne College since 2015, going to three NCAA tournaments. Prior to taking over the Dolphins, he spent one season as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz and two seasons as the head coach at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan.

"Patrick Beilein has demonstrated as a player and a coach, on and off the court, that he is a person of high character and personifies our Catholic and Vincentian mission," Niagara University President Rev. James J. Maher said in a statement. "His credentials as a coach and as a leader make him the ideal candidate to lead the Purple Eagles."

Beilein is best known for his role on his father's West Virginia teams from 2002 to 2006. The Mountaineers went to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006, with Beilein playing a key role as a 3-point shooter.

"My family and I are very excited to have this opportunity to be the next men's basketball head coach at Niagara University and to be back in Niagara County and Western New York," Beilein said in a statement. "I am so grateful to Father Maher and [athletic director] Simon Gray. From the beginning of this process, they have showed great faith and confidence in my ability to rebuild this basketball program. I am impressed with their commitment to the future of the university, the athletic department and our basketball program."

Added Gray: "Patrick will elevate our entire institution by developing his program at a championship level."

John Beilein left the Mountaineers in 2007 and has been in charge at Michigan the past 12 seasons.