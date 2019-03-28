Sources: Niagara in talks to hire Beilein's son

Patrick Beilein, son of Michigan head coach John Beilein, is in talks to become the next head coach at Niagara, sources told ESPN.

Beilein, 36, has been the head coach at Division-II Le Moyne College since 2015, going to three NCAA tournaments. Prior to taking over the Dolphins, he spent one season as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz and two seasons as the head coach at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan.

Beilein is best known for his role on his father's West Virginia teams from 2002 to 2006. The Mountaineers went to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006, with Beilein playing a key role as a 3-point shooter.

John Beilein left the Mountaineers in 2007 and has been in charge at Michigan the past 12 seasons.