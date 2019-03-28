Va. Tech's Outlaw to play after passing drug test

The short-handed Hokies upset the Zion Williamson-less Blue Devils in February, and revenge is on the menu with both squads at full strength. (1:20)

Virginia Tech intends to play senior guard Ty Outlaw, who has been charged with marijuana possession, against Duke in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

Hokies coach Buzz Williams announced in a statement that Outlaw took a drug test before the team left campus Wednesday for its Sweet 16 showdown in Washington, D.C., on Friday against the top-seeded Blue Devils.

The test came back negative, prompting Williams and athletic director Whit Babcock to allow Outlaw to play Friday.

"We will continue to let the process play out and that's all I can say at this time," Williams said Thursday in a statement. "If information changes, we will respond appropriately according to our policies."

Outlaw was charged March 21, the day after he and the Hokies arrived in San Jose, California, for the first round of the NCAA tournament, according to records on the Virginia Courts Case Information website.

The 6-foot-6 Outlaw is averaging 8.7 points per game and shooting a team-best 45.6 percent from 3-point range this season. His hearing is set for April 11.

