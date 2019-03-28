        <
          S. Dakota St. tabs Henderson as head coach

          11:41 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota State has promoted assistant Eric Henderson to be the next head coach of its men's basketball team.

          Henderson was an assistant the past three seasons. He succeeds T.J. Otzelberger, who is taking over as head coach at UNLV.

          Otzelberger led the Jackrabbits to the NCAA tournament twice in his three seasons, and athletic director Justin Sell says Henderson was a big part of that success.

          Henderson has previously been an assistant at Wayne State and North Dakota State. He also coached in the prep ranks in Wisconsin.

