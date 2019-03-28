Sources: Huskers in talks to tab Hoiberg as coach

Fred Hoiberg is in talks with Nebraska to become the Cornhuskers' next head coach, sources told ESPN.

The school fired Tim Miles earlier this week after seven seasons in Lincoln.

Nebraska first gauged Hoiberg's interest in the position in February, according to sources, and the two sides have been discussing the job for most of the week. Hoiberg is currently on vacation, but is expected to return for Michigan State's NCAA tournament game Friday, to watch his son Jack, a freshman for the Spartans.

There is confidence an agreement could be reached before next week, sources told ESPN.

Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln, was fired by the Chicago Bulls in December after more than three seasons as head coach. He had consistent success during his five seasons as head coach at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones to four NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014.

The 46-year-old has been interested in coming back to college and feels Nebraska is the right fit, sources said.