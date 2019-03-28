College basketball coaching changes for 2019-20

ESPN.com will keep a running file of this offseason's coaching carousel in college basketball, as dominoes continue to fall throughout the sport.
Power conferences
School: Out / In
Alabama: Avery Johnson / Nate Oats
Arkansas: Mike Anderson /
California: Wyking Jones /
George Washington: Maurice Joseph / Jamion Christian
Nebraska: Tim Miles /
Saint Joseph's: Phil Martelli / Billy Lange
Temple: Fran Dunphy / Aaron McKie
Texas A&M: Billy Kennedy /
Tulane: Mike Dunleavy Sr. / Ron Hunter
UCLA: Steve Alford /
UNLV: Marvin Menzies / T.J. Otzelberger
Vanderbilt: Bryce Drew /
Washington State: Ernie Kent / Kyle Smith
Traditional one-bid conferences
School: Out / In
Appalachian State: Jim Fox / Dustin Kerns
BYU: Dave Rose /
Cal Poly: Joe Callero /
Elon: Matt Matheny /
Fairfield: Sydney Johnson /
Georgia State: Ron Hunter /
Howard: Kevin Nickelberry /
Idaho State: Bill Evans /
Kennesaw State: Al Skinner /
Maryland-Eastern Shore: Clifford Reed Jr. (interim) /
Mercer: Bob Hoffman / Greg Gary
Mississippi Valley State: Andre Payne /
Montana State: Brian Fish /
Morgan State: Todd Bozeman /
Niagara: Chris Casey / Patrick Beilein
Ohio: Saul Phillips / Jeff Boals
Presbyterian: Dustin Kerns /
San Francisco: Kyle Smith / Todd Golden
Siena: Jamion Christian / Carmen Maciariello
South Dakota State: T.J. Otzelberger / Eric Henderson
Southern Illinois: Barry Hinson / Bryan Mullins
SIU-Edwardsville: Jon Harris / Brian Barone
Stetson: Corey Williams / Donnie Jones
Stony Brook: Jeff Boals / Geno Ford
Tennessee Tech: Steve Payne /
Troy: Phil Cunningham / Scott Cross
UMKC: Kareem Richardson / Billy Donlon
William & Mary: Tony Shaver /