        <
        >

          College basketball coaching changes for 2019-20

          play
          Alabama makes surprising hire with Oats (1:46)

          The Tuscaloosa News' Cecil Hurt explains Alabama's surprising hire of Nate Oats despite signing an extension with Buffalo earlier in the month. (1:46)

          5:27 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN.com will keep a running file of this offseason's coaching carousel in college basketball, as dominoes continue to fall throughout the sport.

          Power conferences

          School: Out / In

          Alabama: Avery Johnson / Nate Oats
          Arkansas: Mike Anderson /
          California: Wyking Jones /
          George Washington: Maurice Joseph / Jamion Christian
          Nebraska: Tim Miles /
          Saint Joseph's: Phil Martelli / Billy Lange
          Temple: Fran Dunphy / Aaron McKie
          Texas A&M: Billy Kennedy /
          Tulane: Mike Dunleavy Sr. / Ron Hunter
          UCLA: Steve Alford /
          UNLV: Marvin Menzies / T.J. Otzelberger
          Vanderbilt: Bryce Drew /
          Washington State: Ernie Kent / Kyle Smith

          Traditional one-bid conferences

          School: Out / In

          Appalachian State: Jim Fox / Dustin Kerns
          BYU: Dave Rose /
          Cal Poly: Joe Callero /
          Elon: Matt Matheny /
          Fairfield: Sydney Johnson /
          Georgia State: Ron Hunter /
          Howard: Kevin Nickelberry /
          Idaho State: Bill Evans /
          Kennesaw State: Al Skinner /
          Maryland-Eastern Shore: Clifford Reed Jr. (interim) /
          Mercer: Bob Hoffman / Greg Gary
          Mississippi Valley State: Andre Payne /
          Montana State: Brian Fish /
          Morgan State: Todd Bozeman /
          Niagara: Chris Casey / Patrick Beilein
          Ohio: Saul Phillips / Jeff Boals
          Presbyterian: Dustin Kerns /
          San Francisco: Kyle Smith / Todd Golden
          Siena: Jamion Christian / Carmen Maciariello
          South Dakota State: T.J. Otzelberger / Eric Henderson
          Southern Illinois: Barry Hinson / Bryan Mullins
          SIU-Edwardsville: Jon Harris / Brian Barone
          Stetson: Corey Williams / Donnie Jones
          Stony Brook: Jeff Boals / Geno Ford
          Tennessee Tech: Steve Payne /
          Troy: Phil Cunningham / Scott Cross
          UMKC: Kareem Richardson / Billy Donlon
          William & Mary: Tony Shaver /

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices