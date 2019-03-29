Sources: Cal expected to hire Fox as new coach

Former Georgia coach Mark Fox is expected to be the next head coach at California, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Sources said an agreement has not been finalized but is close to being reached.

Fox would replace Wyking Jones, who was fired last week after just two seasons in Berkeley.

Fox was fired by Georgia after last season, following nine seasons with the Bulldogs in which he made two NCAA tournaments. He had more success during his five seasons at Nevada, leading the Wolf Pack to four regular-season WAC titles and three NCAA tournament appearances, advancing past the first round on two occasions.

He also spent time as an assistant coach at Nevada, Kansas State and Washington.