        <
        >

          Best of Friday's NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 action continues

          play
          Virginia was carried by its defense (0:54)

          Seth Greenberg calls the Virginia offense "inept" in its Sweet 16 win against Oregon, but credits the Cavaliers defense for stepping up. (0:54)

          4:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          BRACKET | SCOREBOARD | TV CHANNELS AND TIMES

          The Sweet 16 round is down to 12 teams, eight of which will square off tonight to advance to the Elite Eight. We've compiled the best sights and sounds of Friday's action, and here's what you missed from Thursday's action.

          + ESPN.com's Sweet 16 roundtable

          + Gonzaga's defensive renaissance has it on cusp of Final Four

          + Purdue finds the cure to its Sweet 16 woes

          + Texas Tech's astonishing defense ready for Gonzaga's offense

          + Virginia inches closer to the elusive Final Four

          + RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson praise their "brotherhood"

          + Best bets for Friday's Sweet 16 games

          Friday Feels

          When the G.O.A.T. won it as a freshman

          play
          0:28

          On this date: Jordan wins title for UNC

          On March 29, 1982, Michael Jordan's game-winning shot against Georgetown captures the national title for North Carolina.

          Let's settle it on the court, guys

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Kyle Guy said earlier he played against former AAU teammate Ryan Cline several times in high school — and recalls crossing Cline over and making him fall. "I remember that vividly," Guy said. "I don't remember that," Cline just responded. "I'm going to talk to him about that."

          Jeff Borzello, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          No excuses, QB

          Wasn't us! Swear!

          It's okay, Tim -- we aren't either

          play
          1:36

          How would the Kurkjian family fare against Duke?

          Tim Kurkjian is not confident that a team comprised of his family could hold a 40-point lead vs. Duke with two minutes to play.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices