Best of Friday's NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 action continues

The Sweet 16 round is down to 12 teams, eight of which will square off tonight to advance to the Elite Eight. We've compiled the best sights and sounds of Friday's action, and here's what you missed from Thursday's action.
Friday Feels
When the G.O.A.T. won it as a freshman
On this date: Jordan wins title for UNC
On March 29, 1982, Michael Jordan's game-winning shot against Georgetown captures the national title for North Carolina.
Let's settle it on the court, guys
Kyle Guy said earlier he played against former AAU teammate Ryan Cline several times in high school — and recalls crossing Cline over and making him fall. "I remember that vividly," Guy said. "I don't remember that," Cline just responded. "I'm going to talk to him about that."
No excuses, QB
March 29, 2019
Wasn't us! Swear!
Woke up to this @LSU flag on my front lawn this morning... nothing like a little neighborly competition during #MarchMadness @MSU_Basketball #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/JDwfX279qP— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 29, 2019
It's okay, Tim -- we aren't either
How would the Kurkjian family fare against Duke?
Tim Kurkjian is not confident that a team comprised of his family could hold a 40-point lead vs. Duke with two minutes to play.