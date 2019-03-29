Tar Heels' Little expected to play vs. Auburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - North Carolina forward Nassir Little, who missed the last two days of practice because of flu-like symptoms, is warming up with his teammates and is expected to play in tonight's NCAA tournament game against Auburn.

Little, a freshman, is North Carolina's top reserve. He averaged 10 points a game this season and was the Tar Heels' leading scorer through their first two NCAA tournament games at 19.5 points per game.

"[Little] is just someone who can come off the bench and give you 15, 20 minutes and he'll be a factor,'' senior guard Kenny Williams said on Thursday, when there was some doubt about Little's availability for the Auburn game.