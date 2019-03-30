Okeke goes for X-rays in Auburn's win over UNC

Auburn's Chuma Okeke falls to the court after a drive to the basket in the second half and would not return to the game. (0:39)

Auburn sophomore Chuma Okeke exited the Tigers' 97-80 win over North Carolina on Friday with 8:08 left in the second half, after crashing to the floor while going up for a layup.

He was taken for X-rays and did not return to the game.

Okeke had put up 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers when he went down, both team highs.

Okeke lay on the court, grabbing his knee in obvious pain before standing and being helped off the court.

North Carolina players walked over to greet Okeke before he left the game.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was emotional talking about Okeke after the game.

"He's hurt. He's hurt," Pearl said, with his voice cracking. "But we're going to rally. I'll go hug on him."