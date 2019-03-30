Duke's Reddish injured, misses Sweet 16 game

WASHINGTON -- Duke freshman Cam Reddish is not playing in the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 matchup with Virginia Tech on Friday night while dealing with a left leg injury.

After Reddish missed the first half, coach Mike Krzyzewski told CBS at halftime that Duke's most prolific 3-point shooter would not be available to play.

Krzyzewski did not mention the injury during Thursday's media sessions, and Reddish did practice. However, he did not go through full warm-ups before the game Friday.

Reddish was in uniform and Duke originally listed him among the starters, but sophomore guard Alex O'Connell took his place in a new lineup announced shortly before introductions.

Reddish is a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA draft and entered the game averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Krzyzewski had suggested reserve Jack White was unlikely to play, but he was the first Blue Devil off the bench Friday.