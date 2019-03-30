UK star plays injured: 'I just suffered through it'

Seth Greenberg explains that Kentucky's frontcourt propelled them to the Elite Eight, and Jay Williams heaps praise on the Wildcats' defense. (1:18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For someone who wasn't sure to play until shortly before tipoff, PJ Washington had a huge role for Kentucky in its Sweet 16 victory over Houston.

Washington, Kentucky's leading scorer and rebounder in the regular season, didn't start but played 26 minutes and scored 16 points as Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, outlasted Houston 62-58.

"It kind of started hurting in the second half, but I just suffered through it,'' said Washington, who added he took painkillers before the game. "I'm definitely going back to get some treatment after this and get a good night's sleep."