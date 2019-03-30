Kentucky's Washington makes tourney debut

Kentucky star forward PJ Washington, who has the most scrutinized left foot in the NCAA tournament, made his tourney debut Friday night after checking into the Wildcats' game against Houston with 15:41 left in the first half.

The sophomore scored the first time he touched the ball, on an assist from Tyler Herro, and showed no signs of rust on a dunk later in the half.

Washington finished the first half with six points on 3-of-3 shooting.

The second-seeded Wildcats (29-6) beat Abilene Christian and Wofford in the first two rounds of the tournament without Washington. The 6-foot-8 sophomore has been out since he sprained his foot against Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals.

Washington was in a cast until Tuesday and did some jogging and free throw shooting during Thursday's practice open to the media.

The sophomore is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for Kentucky.