Washington lifts Kentucky over Houston in return

After missing the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament with a sprained foot, Kentucky star forward PJ Washington helped punch the Wildcats' ticket to the Elite Eight with a 62-58 victory over Houston on Friday night.

Washington finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and had a crucial block on a Corey Davis Jr. layup attempt that would have given the Cougars a one-point lead with 35 seconds left.

"We don't win today if [Washington] doesn't play today," Kentucky coach John Calipari said after the game. "He did not go through the shootaround today. His foot was bothering him, and I didn't know if he was playing. I asked him right before 'are you going to be able to go?' and he said 'I'm going.'''

Washington checked into the game with 15:41 left in the first half and scored the first time he touched the ball, on an assist from Tyler Herro.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore has been out since he sprained his foot against Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals.

Washington was in a cast until Tuesday and did some jogging and free throw shooting during Thursday's practice open to the media.

The sophomore is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for Kentucky.

The second-seeded Wildcats (29-6) will take on Auburn in the Elite Eight on Sunday.