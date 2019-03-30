Sources: Hoiberg agrees to be Huskers' coach

Fred Hoiberg has agreed to be the next head coach at Nebraska, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Hoiberg will receive a seven-year, $25 million contract, which he is expected to sign on Saturday.

Hoiberg is expected to be introduced at a news conference early next week, likely on Tuesday, according to sources.

Nebraska and the former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach had been in negotiations for most of the week, after the Cornhuskers initially gauged Hoiberg's interest in February.

Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln and whose grandfather was the head basketball coach from 1955-1963, was fired by the Chicago Bulls in December after more than three seasons as head coach. He had consistent success during his five seasons as head coach at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones to four NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014.

The 46-year old Hoiberg had been interested in coming back to college and felt Nebraska was the right fit, sources said.

Hoiberg replaces Tim Miles, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons in Lincoln.

St. John's assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih is expected to join Hoiberg's staff at Nebraska, sources told ESPN. Abdelmassih worked under Hoiberg at Iowa State and handled most of the recruiting for the Cyclones.