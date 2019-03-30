Sources: Hoiberg expected to be Huskers' coach

Fred Hoiberg is expected to be the next head coach at Nebraska, sources told ESPN.

Hoiberg is likely to be introduced at a press conference early next week, likely on Tuesday, according to sources.

Nebraska and the former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach had been in negotiations for most of the week, after the Cornhuskers initially gauged Hoiberg's interest back in February.

Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln and whose grandfather was the head basketball coach from 1955-1963, was fired by the Bulls in December after more than three seasons as head coach. He had consistent success during his five seasons as head coach at Iowa State, where he led the Cyclones to four NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014.

The 46-year old Hoiberg had been interested in coming back to college and felt Nebraska was the right fit, sources said.

Hoiberg replaces Tim Miles, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons in Lincoln.

St. John's assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih is expected to join Hoiberg's staff at Nebraska, sources told ESPN. Abdelmassih worked under Hoiberg at Iowa State and handled most of the recruiting for the Cyclones.