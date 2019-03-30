Duke's Reddish a game-time decision vs. MSU

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski details the latest with freshman Cam Reddish's injury and how they plan to progress him back into the lineup. (1:04)

Duke forward Cam Reddish will be a game-time decision for the Blue Devils' game against Michigan State on Sunday.

During Saturday's media availability, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Reddish is receiving treatment on his knee.

"We're not gonna really do anything physical today, we gotta be careful," Krzyzewski said. "But just to see how [Reddish] feels, and we'll see if he's progressed. We might try to get him to shoot. But we haven't done that yet."

Reddish missed Friday night's 75-73 win over Virginia Tech due to a sore knee. The freshman told coaches his knee was bothering him before warm-ups on Friday, and after some discussion, it was decided he wouldn't play.

"He's had a little bit of a problem with his knee," Krzyzewski said on Saturday. "It's not structural. Nothing structural. A jumper's knee, tendinitis -- I guess there are a number of different things. But at different times, it can inhibit you -- or you feel pretty good and then you can play, or you can work yourself through it. But yesterday we weren't able to do that."

Reddish leads a Duke team that struggles from beyond the arc with 87 3-pointers on the season.

"I know it hurts. I know he wants to play," Duke freshman RJ Barrett said. "We need him to play. But his health is really what's most important."

Reddish is a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA draft and is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.