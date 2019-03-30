Auburn's Okeke has torn ACL, will have surgery

Bruce Pearl and Auburn players react to the news of Chuma Okeke tearing his ACL and being out for its matchup against Kentucky. (1:36)

Auburn's Chuma Okeke has a torn ACL in his left knee and will have surgery next week, coach Bruce Pearl said Saturday.

The news came ahead of the Tigers' Elite Eight matchup with Kentucky on Sunday.

Editor's Picks No. 1 seed North Carolina buried by Auburn's 3s Auburn buried No. 1 seed North Carolina with 3s on Friday night, draining 17 shots from distance on the way to a 97-80 victory over the Tar Heels.

Okeke suffered the injury with 8:08 left in the second half of the Tigers' Sweet 16 win over North Carolina on Friday, crashing to the floor while going up for a layup. He grabbed his knee in obvious pain before eventually standing up and limping off the court with the help of others.

Okeke had scored a game-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds before exiting.

Pearl got emotional when talking about the sophomore after the game, his eyes filling with tears as he said, "We're going to rally. I'll go hug him."

Pearl later said on ESPN's College GameDay, before the ACL tear was announced: "Almost night in and night out, in this month, Chuma Okeke's been the best player on the floor."