Zags' Perkins rues 'bonehead' tech late in loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins said he'll never forget his late technical foul in Saturday night's 75-69 loss to Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga was down 71-69 with 11 seconds to play at the Honda Center when Perkins reached across the baseline and swatted the ball from Red Raiders guard Matt Mooney, who was attempting an inbounds pass.

Points Taken Gonzaga entered Saturday leading Division I in points per game, offensive efficiency and field goal percentage. The Bulldogs offense had its second-lowest offensive efficiency of the season against Texas Tech. A look at how it fared: Total Season Rank Points* 69 T-3rd worst Points per poss.* 0.93 2nd-worst FG pct* 42.4 3rd-worst TO 16 T-2nd worst * Led D-I entering Saturday

Perkins was in violation of NCAA Rule 7, Section 6, Article 9b, which states, "No opponent of the thrower-in shall have any part of his person over the inside plane of the boundary line."

Davide Moretti made both free throws after Perkins was given a technical foul.

Texas Tech retained possession, and Red Raiders guard Jarrett Culver made both free throws after he was fouled by Jeremy Jones, extending the Red Raiders' lead to 75-69.

"He was ball-faking a lot," Perkins said about Mooney's throw-in. "I thought he ball-faked right in front of me and, I guess, instinctually, I just reached at it. Bonehead play. [It's] something I'll think about forever. Unfortunately, that happened."

Mark Few, however, focused on the positive with Perkins and his contributions to the program over his successful career.

"I mean, we can write a book on Perk and Perk and I, but listen: The amount of growth that has occurred during his five years in our program and every facet of his life is kinda what coaching is all about and what playing college basketball is all about," the Gonzaga coach said after the game.

"He's a much more mature player, a much better player now, and we've been an incredible program and had an incredible run with him at the helm."