Edwards' 29 3s in 4 games a tournament record

Carsen Edwards and Kyle Guy combine to hit 15 treys, but Mamadi Diakite is the hero sending the game to OT with a buzzer-beater in UVa's win. (1:59)

Carsen Edwards was not able to carry Purdue into the Final Four on Saturday night, as his third-seeded Boilermakers fell to No. 1 Virginia 80-75 in overtime of the NCAA South Regional final.

He did, however, forever etch his name into the record books.

Edwards finished Saturday's game with 42 points and was 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, shattering the record for 3-pointers in an NCAA tournament. His 29 3s in four games bested the previous record of 27 by Michigan's Glen Rice in the 1989 tournament. Rice's record was achieved in six games.

Among the other notable achievements in Edwards' losing effort:

Edwards, who also scored 42 against Villanova in the second round, became the first player with multiple 40-point games in a single NCAA tournament since Bo Kimble of Loyola Marymount did so in 1990.

He tied the most points in an Elite Eight or later game since the tournament expanded in 1985, matching Kimble's 42 in a 1990 Elite Eight loss to UNLV. There have been only three 40-point games this late in the tournament since that time.

Edwards finishes this NCAA tournament with 139 points in four games, tying for the ninth-highest single tournament average ever, and the highest since Kimble averaged 35.8 in 1990.

He is the first player in NCAA tournament history to produce multiple games of eight or more 3-pointers. Edwards previously recorded nine against Villanova.

He's just the fourth player ever to record 10 3s in an NCAA tournament game, joining Jeff Fryer (Loyola Marymount, 1990), Roburt Sallie (Memphis, 2009) and Freddie Banks (UNLV, 1987), and came within one of tying Fryer's record of 11.

Edwards' 139 points in four games are the second-most since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, behind only Kimble's 143 in 1990.

He is the eighth player in NCAA tournament history to record five straight 25-point games, and first to do so since Davidson's Stephen Curry in 2008. Jerry West (West Virginia, 1960) holds the record with eight straight.

As a team, Purdue recorded 54 3-pointers in the 2019 tournament, the second-most through the first four games behind only Loyola Marymount's 56 in 1990.

All statistics and records courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.