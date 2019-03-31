How Auburn survived without (and because of) Chuma Okeke

Bruce Pearl reflects on Auburn's NCAA tournament run and explains the significance of going to the program's first ever Final Four. (1:08)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chuma Okeke was wheeled into the Sprint Center and behind the Auburn bench early in the second half -- right on time to watch his team rally for the biggest basketball win in school history.

The timing of his arrival might have been related to Auburn's coming alive to beat Kentucky in the Midwest Regional final and advance to the Final Four for the first time.

Okeke, who tore his ACL in the Tigers' victory over North Carolina on Friday night, got to see Auburn outlast the Wildcats 77-71 in overtime more with grit and determination than the impressive array of 3-point shots that carried them this far in the NCAA tournament.

Auburn had to adapt its game plan for the Elite Eight after losing key contributor Chuma Okeke to a torn ACL in the Tigers' Sweet 16 win. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

"It gave our team a lift,'' Tigers guard Jared Harper said of seeing Okeke join the Auburn bench. "He told us before the game that he was hurting a little bit and that he probably wasn't going to make it in. But coach told us at halftime that Chuma was on the way to come support us.

"We needed that support.''

Can Auburn join this elite company? Only one other team has defeated Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina (the three winningest programs all-time) in the same NCAA Tournament: Arizona in 1997, en route to winning the national title.

The Tigers repaid Okeke for it immediately after the game ended. Okeke, from his wheelchair, was the one who was pasted Auburn's name on the Final Four line in a tournament bracket that had been delivered to midcourt. He was the first one to hoist the Midwest Regional championship bracket.

All the while, he wore around his neck the net his teammates had trimmed off one of the rims.

Jared Harper vs. Kentucky in OT Harper also had an assist and created 14 of Auburn's 17 points. Jared Harper Kentucky Points 12 11 FG 3-5 4-8 FT 6-6 2-3

The Tigers changed their scheme little without Okeme, their top rebounder and third-leading scorer. They used a big-man rotation that included Anfernee McLemore, Austin Wiley, Danjel Purifoy and Horace Spencer. They allowed the Tigers not to win the rebounding battle, but at least stay within a reasonable range at 41-37.

Nine Tigers played double-digit minutes.

"That's trust,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "[Former coach] Dr. Tom Davis taught me that you don't shorten your bench in the playoffs or in tournament time. You trust the rest of those guys. We played our rotations.

"There's no question we missed Chuma, because you can't replace him. He's our most valuable player. He's kind of our go-to guy, other than Jared or Bryce Brown. But they've got confidence in Anfernee, Austin, Danjel and Horace. [With] that confidence going in, our guys didn't think, 'We can't win without him.' We may miss him, but the other guys will step up.''

Final Four Appearances School Apperance First Since Virginia 3rd 1984 Auburn 1st Ever Texas Tech 1st Ever

Rather than invent something new to combat Kentucky without Okeke, Pearl instead challenged the Tigers to win their individual battles -- and they responded. PJ Washington had a big game for the Wildcats with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Other than Washington, Kentucky struggled to score. Tyler Herro, Kentucky's second-leading scorer during the season, was held to seven points, mostly by the smothering defense of Samir Doughty.

"He just took it on himself to make sure [Herro] wasn't going to get great looks, and that then made them go to Washington almost exclusively,'' Pearl said of Doughty.

Malik Dunbar donned Okeke's jersey in warm-ups ahead of Sunday's game. ESPN

On offense, the Tigers didn't make their usual barrage of 3-point shots. They had just seven, a low number for Auburn, because Kentucky was switching on the perimeter and pressuring the Tigers off the arc. Harper and Brown were the only Tigers to score in double figures, with 26 points and 24 points, respectively.

"We just looked to make the right plays at all times, whether or not it's a 3 or a midranger [or] trying to get to the basket,'' said Harper, who made only 7 of 18 shots but all 11 of his free throws. "We had to drive and get downhill, make tough 2s and continue to play our game.''

Auburn's March Mastery Auburn has four wins vs AP top-10 teams in March: Tennessee twice, UNC and Kentucky. Prior to this season, they had never won more than two games vs. top-10 teams in a season in the AP Poll era (since 1948-49).

Brown made great use of shorter jumpers by frequently driving to the basket and pulling up for his shots. He was 8-of-12, including 4-of-7 from 3.

"I took what the defense gave me,'' he said. "I tried to stop on a dime and pull up for my midrange shot because they were running me off the 3-point line, as well. That looked to be one of the only shots I was able to get late in the second half.''

The Tigers knew Okeke wouldn't play, but they didn't expect to see him at the Sprint Center at all. He told Pearl and his teammates he would remain at the team hotel, where he would watch the game with family members on TV. Brown said Okeke told him the knee was hurting too much to make the trip to the arena. He was also facing the long flight to Alabama and then surgery on Tuesday.

Whether the pain in his knee subsided or the pain of watching on TV was too much, Okeke changed his mind. And while his arrival seemed to give the Tigers a boost, they had him on their minds even during his absence.

"Coming into the game, we said this is all for Chuma,'' Harper said. "Going to the Final Four and trying to compete for a national championship is all for Chuma. He put so much on the line for us this year.''