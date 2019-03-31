Reddish comes off bench for Duke vs. Spartans

WASHINGTON -- Cam Reddish was not in the starting lineup for Duke's Elite Eight showdown with Michigan State on Sunday, but he was the Blue Devils' first player off the bench at the 17:59 mark in the first half, entering to a massive ovation from the crowd.

Reddish was a late scratch for Friday's win over Virginia Tech because of a left knee injury, but he practiced with the team Saturday and looked comfortable going through warm-ups before Sunday's tip.

Mike Krzyzewski said Reddish has been dealing with knee soreness similar to tendinitis, but has no structural damage to the joint. He wore a protective sleeve Sunday, but didn't appear to be favoring the injured knee.

Reddish is Duke's leading long-range shooter (87 3-pointers) and third-leading scorer overall (13.8 points per game). He's one of three Duke freshmen expected to be lottery picks in the upcoming NBA draft.