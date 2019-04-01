Stackhouse in talks with Vanderbilt, sources say

Jerry Stackhouse is in talks with Vanderbilt to become its next head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Stackhouse, an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies, was the head coach of the Raptors 905 G League team the last two years. He was named D-League Coach of the Year after leading them to the title. His time in the G League helped build his relationship with Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner, who was formerly the president of the G League.

Stackhouse played for 18 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2013. He earned two All-Star appearances. He was also a star for two seasons at North Carolina, being named as a consensus All-American in 1995.

Stackhouse lacks college coaching experience, but did run his own AAU program, Stackhouse Elite. He coached and helped mentor current Los Angeles Lakers Star -- and fellow Kinston, N.C. native -- Brandon Ingram.

Stackhouse would replace Bryce Drew, who was fired in March after three seasons at Vanderbilt.

The news was first reported by CBS Sports.