South Dakota St.'s Jenkins exploring a transfer

South Dakota State sophomore David Jenkins has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 guard, will be one of the more sought-after players on the transfer market should he decide to leave South Dakota State. He averaged 19.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this season while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range. He had 35 points against Memphis earlier this season and went for 31 points against Colorado as a freshman.

Jenkins left the door open for a possible return to the Jackrabbits, who recently lost head coach TJ Otzelberger to UNLV and replaced him by promoting assistant coach Eric Henderson.

"First off, I would like to thank South Dakota State for giving me the golden opportunity to pursue a career at the D1 level," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "Brookings welcomed me with open arms. I'm so thankful for jackrabbit nation, but due to recent coaching changes I have requested and been granted my release. I have decided that it's in my best interest to re-open my recruitment and explore my options. This doesn't mean I will necessarily be leaving SDSU, but I'm going to see what school will give me the best opportunity to achieve my dreams. Thank you for your support and respect during this decision."

Jenkins earned first-team all-Summit honors this season.