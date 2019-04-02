Sources: Stackhouse agrees to coach Vanderbilt

Adrian Wojnarowski discusses Vanderbilt's decision to hire Jerry Stackhouse, setting up recruiting battles with Penny Hardaway in the state of Tennessee. (1:53)

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to a six-year contract to become Vanderbilt's head coach, sources told ESPN.

New Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner had watched Stackhouse closely in Turner's previous job as the president of the NBA's G-League.

Besides the six-year deal for Stackhouse, Vanderbilt has pledged to upgrade its financial commitment to the program, including increased assistant coaching salaries and budgets.

Stackhouse's intense coaching style won him significant respect in his two seasons as coach of the Raptors 905 in the G-League, where he won a title in 2017.

Stackhouse is an interesting counter to in-state rival Memphis hiring Penny Hardaway, setting the stage for a fascinating regional recruiting battle.

Stackhouse, 44, spent two years as an NBA assistant, including stops with Toronto and Memphis.

Vanderbilt dismissed Bryce Drew as coach after a winless Southeastern Conference season.