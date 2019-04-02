Vanderbilt, off winless SEC run, hires Stackhouse

Adrian Wojnarowski discusses Vanderbilt's decision to hire Jerry Stackhouse, setting up recruiting battles with Penny Hardaway in the state of Tennessee. (1:53)

Vanderbilt goes outside the box with Jerry Stackhouse hire (1:53)

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has been hired as the men's basketball coach at Vanderbilt, the school announced Friday.

Stackhouse and the Commodores agreed to a six-year contract, sources told ESPN.

"I am extremely excited to join the Vanderbilt family and build on the incredible accomplishments of its athletics program and men's basketball program," Stackhouse said in a statement. "I look forward to furthering Vanderbilt's unique approach to athletics -- blending a powerhouse competitive spirit with elite academics to holistically develop talented student-athletes and celebrate victories on and off the court.

"I would like to thank Malcolm Turner and Chancellor [Nicholas] Zeppos for giving me this fantastic opportunity to direct the Vanderbilt men's basketball program into its next great era."

Turner, Vanderbilt's new athletic director, had watched Stackhouse closely in Turner's previous job as the president of the NBA's G League.

Besides the six-year deal for Stackhouse, Vanderbilt has pledged to upgrade its financial commitment to the program, including increased assistant coaching salaries and budgets.

Stackhouse's intense coaching style won him significant respect in his two seasons as coach of Raptors 905 in the G League, where he won a title in 2017.

He is an interesting counter to in-state rival Memphis hiring Penny Hardaway, setting the stage for a fascinating regional recruiting battle.

An 18-year NBA veteran, Stackhouse was the G League Coach of the Year in 2017.

Stackhouse, 44, spent two years as an NBA assistant, including stops with Toronto and Memphis.

Vanderbilt dismissed Bryce Drew as coach after a winless SEC season.