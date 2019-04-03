Sources: Texas A&M to hire Va. Tech's Williams

Texas A&M is expected to hire Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams as its next head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

An official announcement is expected later this week. The agreement was first reported by CBS Sports.

Williams has been considered the heavy favorite to replace Billy Kennedy since the end of last season and was essentially the only candidate for the Aggies once they parted ways with Kennedy last month. Virginia Tech's season ended with a loss to Duke in the Sweet 16 last Friday, and Williams and A&M finalized a deal in the past few days.

Williams, a Texas native who spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2004-06, has been the head coach at Virginia Tech the past five seasons. He led the Hokies to three NCAA tournament appearances. Prior to taking over in Blacksburg, Williams led Marquette to five NCAA tournaments in six seasons, including three Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight run in 2013.

Kennedy was let go after eight seasons in which he went 151-116 with two NCAA tournament appearances.