Texas A&M hires Va. Tech's Williams as coach

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is heading home to become Texas A&M's next head coach.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward.

"As we began our search ... we kept our focus on finding an elite basketball coach, a developer of talent, a tremendous recruiter, a tireless worker and someone who fits Texas A&M," Woodward said in a statement. "Buzz Williams is all that and more. I have no doubt that Buzz will take our basketball program further than ever before and will make Aggies everywhere proud. It is an exciting day as we welcome Buzz and his family back to Aggieland."

Williams had been considered the heavy favorite to replace Billy Kennedy since the end of last season and was essentially the only candidate for the Aggies once they parted ways with Kennedy last month. Virginia Tech's season ended with a loss to Duke in the Sweet 16 last Friday, and Williams and A&M finalized a deal in the past few days.

"I am so humbled and honored to return home to Texas A&M, and proud to lead the Aggies," Williams said in a statement. "I'd like to thank Chancellor Sharp, President Young and Scott Woodward for this incredible opportunity. This is our home, and we are ready to join with the 12th Man to win championships, graduate our players and represent this world-class university with integrity."

Williams, who spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2004-2006, has been the head coach at Virginia Tech the past five seasons. He led the Hokies to three NCAA tournament appearances. Prior to taking over in Blacksburg, Williams led Marquette to five NCAA tournaments in six seasons, including three Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight run in 2013.

"Coach Williams made a very positive impact on the culture of our basketball program at Virginia Tech," Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "We appreciate all that Buzz and his staff did for our students and our program. We wish Buzz, Corey and their family the very best as they return to their home state of Texas."

Kennedy was let go after eight seasons in which he went 151-116 with two NCAA tournament appearances.