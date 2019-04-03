Virginia Tech's Williams taking Texas A&M job

Seth Greenberg says Texas A&M acquiring Buzz Williams as the Aggies' next head coach "has been in the makings all season." (0:47)

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is heading home to become Texas A&M's next head coach.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock confirmed the move in a statement.

"Coach Williams made a very positive impact on the culture of our basketball program at Virginia Tech," Babcock said. "We appreciate all that Buzz and his staff did for our students and our program. We wish Buzz, Corey and their family the very best as they return to their home state of Texas."

Williams had been considered the heavy favorite to replace Billy Kennedy since the end of last season and was essentially the only candidate for the Aggies once they parted ways with Kennedy last month. Virginia Tech's season ended with a loss to Duke in the Sweet 16 last Friday, and Williams and A&M finalized a deal in the past few days.

Williams, who spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Texas A&M from 2004 to 2006, has been the head coach at Virginia Tech the past five seasons. He led the Hokies to three NCAA tournament appearances. Prior to taking over in Blacksburg, Williams led Marquette to five NCAA tournaments in six seasons, including three Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight run in 2013.

Kennedy was let go after eight seasons in which he went 151-116 with two NCAA tournament appearances.