Freshman Quinerly to transfer from Villanova

Former five-star recruit Jahvon Quinerly is transferring from Villanova after one season, the school announced Wednesday morning.

"We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program," coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "We'll miss Jahvon. He's been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career."

Quinerly, a former McDonald's All-American who was ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2018, failed to carve out a consistent role with the Wildcats as a freshman. He appeared in 25 of 36 games, playing just one minute total in the final eight games of the season.

He was expected to push for a starting spot in the backcourt, but Wright opted to go with sophomore Collin Gillespie, who played a key role down the stretch of Villanova's national title run in 2018.

Quinerly chose Villanova over Oklahoma in February 2018, but the 6-foot-1 point guard had originally pledged to Arizona in the summer of 2017. He then decommitted following the FBI probe into college basketball, as he was recruited by Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who was one of four assistant coaches arrested in the investigation.